New Hampshire health coverage sign-ups lag as deadline nears

Fewer people in New Hampshire have signed up for insurance under former President Barack Obama's health care law compared to last year as the enrollment deadline nears.
Figures released Thursday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that as of Dec. 1, about 15,000 people had signed up in New Hampshire, compared to more than 19,000 at the same time last year. That amounts to a 20 percent drop. Nationally, enrollment is down about 11 percent to date compared to last year.
Many Democrats blame the Trump administration for the lagging numbers, as funding for publicity and consumer outreach have been slashed. But independent experts say there may be other reasons, too. In a strong economy, people are more likely to find jobs with coverage.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 15.
