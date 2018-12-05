Man accused of message to shoot gov says he’s schizophrenic

Court documents say a man accused of sending a threatening message to the CIA's website saying he was going to shoot New Hampshire's governor told police he's a schizophrenic, hears voices, and believes the government has a GPS tracker on him.
Thirty-eight-year-old Brian Roberts has been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Authorities say on or about Nov. 30, Roberts sent the electronic message to www.cia.gov.
It said, "Going to shoot Gov state of NH no matter what."
An affidavit said Roberts told police he's sent messages to government websites and that they aren't threats. He said he has no plan to hurt anyone, but he's been "terrorized by everyone."
