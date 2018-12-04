Governor signs medical-marijuana compromise into law

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed into law a compromise agreement that guaranteed legalization of medical marijuana but has sparked concern that it creates too many hurdles for patients trying to access the drug.
Herbert said late Monday the passage of the bill was a historic day in conservative Utah. He said in a statement a new regulatory system that helped win the approval of the influential Mormon church will dispense cannabis in "medical dosage form," preventing diversion into the black market.
He says his administration will implement the law "as quickly as feasible."
Some medical-marijuana advocates, though, worry the system will throw up too many hurdles for suffering patients and have said they plan to file a lawsuit.
The changes passed Monday alter a voter-passed law under a compromise reached before Election Day.
