Marlboro maker Altria the latest big company to explore pot

FILE - This April 23, 2008, file photo, shows the Altria Group Inc. corporate headquarters in Richmond, Va. The potential entry of one of the world’s largest tobacco companies into the marijuana business is sending the shares of Cronos group rocketing this morning. Cronos is a Canadian cannabis company, which confirmed late Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, that it is in talks with Altria group about a possible investment. Steve Helber, File AP Photo