New momentum in veterans’ fight for medical marijuana

This May 1, 2018 photo shows Jose Belen in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Belen of Lake Mary left the military with a PTSD diagnosis in 2005, but he kept it quiet. Military veterans lobbying for an end to federal classification of marijuana as a lethal substance with no redeeming medicinal value may be closer to that goal than ever before, given the midterm election results. Between the Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives, the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and a federal lawsuit led by a 12-year-old girl with epilepsy, the cannabis prohibition drama is set to unfold on multiple fronts. Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP Thomas Bender