Woman suing over protest injury lost earlier evidence battle

A New York City woman who suffered a severe arm injury while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota is suing law enforcement even though she doesn't yet have evidence that might help her prove law officers were to blame.
Sophia Wilansky alleges her left arm was injured by a police flashbang device in November 2016. She's seeking millions in damages. Police maintain her injury was caused by a propane canister protesters rigged to explode.
Wilansky sued the federal government in February, seeking access to shrapnel and clothing taken from her while she was hospitalized. But a judge in August rejected the request.
Wilansky still sued police for excessive force. Her attorneys didn't comment on whether she'll seek the evidence through the discovery process, in which attorneys exchange evidence.
