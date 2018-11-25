Organization helps new mothers deal with depression, anxiety

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, NOV. 24 - In this Nov. 8, 2018 photo, Shauna Hibbler-Cooley holds Travis Beer and talks to her own son Nathan, right, during a meeting of a postpartum support group at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Va. In the background are Ashley Beer, Travis’ mom, and Kayla Disbrow. The Virginian-Pilot via AP Steve Earley