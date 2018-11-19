New Mexico Democrats seek repeal of outdated abortion ban

U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was elected Tuesday as the state’s next governor, answers questions at a joint press conference with New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez at the State Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Martinez, a Republican and the state’s first female governor, has served two consecutive terms. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, will take office Jan. 1, 2019. Craig Fritz AP Photo