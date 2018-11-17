The Latest: Espy says he’s better for women than Hyde-Smith

Mississippi Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy applauds U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat and possible 2020 presidential candidate, during an event Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. Harris traveled to Mississippi to support Espy, who faces Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in a Nov. 27 runoff for the remaining two years on a six-year U.S. Senate term. Jeff Amy AP Photo