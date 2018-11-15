Bar prosecutor argues suspended lawyer should be disbarred

An attorney representing Maine's bar association says a failed Republican candidate for district attorney who's been accused of sexual misconduct should be disbarred.
The Portland Press Herald reports Deputy Bar Counsel Aria Eee said Wednesday that Seth Carey had been suspended three times since passing the bar. Eee presented a witness who says Carey made unwanted sexual advances and evicted her from his home after she rebuffed him.
The witness and another woman have been granted protection orders against Carey.
Carey's attorney, James Howaniec, attributes his client's bar violations to mental illnesses that include attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and a personality disorder. Howaniec says Carey should be treated for mental illness while suspended, but not disbarred.
Carey lost the general election last week to incumbent Andrew Robinson.
