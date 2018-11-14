The Latest: Senate rejects lower limit on damage claims

The Latest on the Illinois General Assembly's fall session (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
Illinois senators have rejected Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation allowing for larger damage awards in lawsuits against the state.
Sen. Michael Hastings is the sponsor of the measure which would raise the $100,000 limit on damage awards to $2 million. The Orland Park Democrat and military veteran noted the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Quincy veterans' home where 14 residents have died in the past three years. Families of several deceased victims have filed lawsuits against the state.
Hastings contended that the administration fell short in preventing the problem and notifying the public about what was happening. Rauner has repeatedly said his staff did everything it could and followed national experts' advice.
Rauner rewrote the bill in an amendatory veto and suggested a $300,000 limit.
The bill moves to the House for consideration.
___
The bill is SB2481 .
___
4:45 p.m.
The Senate has overturned a veto by Gov. Bruce Rauner on a measure that would regulate so-called peer-to-peer car-rental businesses.
The vote Wednesday was 39-12 to require the companies to comply with the same safety standards and pay the same taxes as traditional rental-car companies.
Turo and Getaround are examples of businesses that provide online apps for people to rent cars from other people.
Republican Rauner says the measure is too restrictive and could "smother" growth of an innovative new industry. He suggested a rewrite of the regulations.
Critics say peer-to-peer rental is a way for individuals to pick up extra cash. Supporters say some renters have fleets of cars and should comply with stricter regulations and collect taxes.
The legislation now moves to the House for consideration.
___
The bill is SB2641
___
3:40 p.m.
The Senate has voted to reverse the governor's veto on legislation prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to those under 21.
Deerfield Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison's proposal was OK'd 36-19. The veto override required 36 votes. It moves to the House.
The ban would include cigarettes and cigars, snuff and chew, e-cigarettes and vaping materials. Morrison says smoking "is not a right or a benefit, it's an addiction."
Opponents complain that young adults who can vote and serve in the military should decide on tobacco use. And they noted the legislation has no penalties for buyers or sellers. That was a key to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto.
Proponents say the state may restrict sales of a product. They say penalties would unnecessarily mar a young person's future.
___
The bill is SB2332 .
___
2:15 p.m.
The Senate has voted to override a veto of legislation encouraging immigrants who are victims of crime to cooperate with police.
Senate President John Cullerton's plan was approved 40-12 Wednesday. It would set a 90-day deadline for law enforcement officials to complete paperwork immigrants need for visas to stay in this country.
The Chicago Democrat says it's prompted by an illegal sex trade which lures or forces girls and women from other countries to come to the U.S.
Federal law established the visas for cooperative victims. Cullerton says some law enforcement agencies delay completion or ignore it.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the proposal in August. He says setting a deadline could result in mistakes or perjury.
The House considers the veto next.
