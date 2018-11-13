No accounting for these tastes: Artificial flavors a mystery

This Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 photo shows part of an ingredient label, which lists “artificial flavoring,” on a packet of candy in New York. In November 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided to give companies two years to purge their products of the six ingredients, described only as “artificial flavors” on packages. The words “artificial flavor” or “natural flavor” refer to any of thousands of ingredients. Patrick Sison AP Photo