China postpones on allowing tiger bone, rhino horn trading

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2010, file photo, an endangered Siberian tiger runs away with a chicken tossed by tourists at the Harbin Tiger Park in Harbin in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province. China on Nov. 12, 2018, says it is suspending rule changes allowing trading in tiger and rhinoceros parts, after the move to reverse a ban sparked an outcry from environmental groups. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo