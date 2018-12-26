Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials

Rapid City Journal, Dec. 23
Remove senseless CBD restrictions
A state law restricting cannabidiol resulted from South Dakota's reluctance to move quickly on anything related to marijuana. This half-way to nowhere approach makes little sense and may cause needless suffering.
CBD oil — as cannabidiol is known — can't get you high. CBD is the polar opposite of its criminal cousin THC, the psychoactive chemical in pot.
CBD oil is to THC what hardworking hemp is to its controversial doppelganger. Hemp also won't get you high.
In recent years, CBD has proven to be the only effective aid for some children suffering from severe epilepsy, but it also may be broadly helpful with nausea, anxiety and pain. Notice the "may be" — a lot remains unknown — but at least it appears harmless.
For decades, hemp's resemblance to marijuana besmirched its reputation and by extension that of CBD. Hemp's nightmare is about to end, however, thanks to Farm Bill provisions that finally recognize you can't judge a plant by its cousin. Business analysts predict a hemp explosion. Sen. Mitch McConnell championed widespread hemp because of its potential to replace tobacco, a plant that's legal despite many proven harms.
Soon we can expect to see what appear to be giant pot fields blooming all across America.
In South Dakota, however, because of a 2017 law, CBD will remain available only by prescription. The irony would be comedic if the rule didn't hurt people.
If CBD can't get you high, the potential for abuse is nil. The health supplement sections of nearly every grocery store stand full of old-world remedies that can't get you high and may or may not work. Consider ginseng, St. John's wort, ginkgo biloba and aloe vera. Many of us try them, and if they don't work, we stop. Americans can even buy melatonin in health supplement aisles. That sleep aid requires a medical prescription in the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, Australia and Canada. Americans generally prefer fewer restrictions. We can judge what works by ourselves.
Restricting CBD might make sense if it had even the psychoactive abilities of, say, nutmeg — which can kill you — or even alcohol, the most widely abused naturally occurring substance in the world. It doesn't.
Why did South Dakota restrict CBD? There appear to be two reasons. A British pharmaceutical company seeking to license a purified form of CBD oil lobbied lawmakers heavily. Two, the company's extract can be guaranteed pure and free of even trace amounts of THC.
It sounds reasonable if you overlook some big holes. Without regulation, how can we discern pure CBD from an adulterated product? The same way we will discern legal hemp fields from illegal pot fields. Hemp will soon be ubiquitous.
Continuing the state requirement for a prescription also makes CBD outrageously expensive and difficult to obtain. Consider the recent findings of a CBD study for epilepsy patients at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The majority of 23 participating epilepsy patients benefited from taking CBD oil. The study used Epidiolex oral solution, the same drug approved by South Dakota lawmakers. The study's author noted the Epidiolex cost an estimated $32,000 each year. He added it will be more difficult to obtain after becoming commercially available.
Who gets hurt by the state's restrictions? The poor, the elderly, people dying from cancer. McConnell, the Republican Congress and President Trump approved widespread growing of hemp. CBD won't get anybody high. This shouldn't be controversial even though it tangentially involves pot. Lawmakers should remove the senseless restrictions.
American News, Aberdeen, Dec. 25
Debt-free NSU student's story worth telling
Recent Northern State graduate Olaf Hanson may have left his school a road map of how to recruit more students.
Who knows, maybe it is even a treasure map?
Hanson left college without any debt.
The Fargo, North Dakota, native paid for his school via football and academic scholarships as well as through work and paid internships.
We think Hanson has hit on something here. How attractive would Northern State be to prospective students if it taught students how to handle money and come through college debt free?
Northern State has already developed a solid reputation as a banking and business school.
Earlier this year, Forbes tackled a story on the student debt crisis in America. An overview of those student loan statistics reveals some staggering statistics:
— Total Student Loan Debt: $1.52 trillion.
— Total U.S. Borrowers With Student Loan Debt: 44.2 million.
— Student Loan Delinquency Or Default Rate: 10.7 percent (90 days or more delinquent).
And the holes recent college graduates are digging for themselves are only getting deeper. Forbes reported that student loan debt is now the second highest consumer debt category — behind only mortgage debt — and higher than both credit cards and auto loans.
The average college student graduating in 2017 from a South Dakota institution — public or private — carried $31,000 in debt, according to The Institute for College Access and Success. About three-quarters of students that year had at least some student debt.
That average was higher nationally. Forbes said the average student in the Class of 2016 had $37,172 in student loan debt.
Think about graduating college. An exciting time to lift you up, and likely with a new line of expenses awaiting, including relocation and hopefully an upgrade in living and transportation situations.
Plus an overstuffed bag of debt to drag you down.
Think if you left that bag behind at college. A college like Northern State.
Sounds like a great selling point of why students should attend your college. Especially to the parents of said prospective college student.
Aberdeen is fortunate. The forward- thinking, hard-working, football- playing Olaf Hanson is going to stay here, thanks to Dacotah Bank. The Aberdeen financial institution has hired Hanson full-time.
With only one job, no classes and no football, we bet Hanson is used to operating with an overbooked schedule. Maybe before his calendar fills up, Northern State should offer their shining star a side-hustle gig.
Maybe they trot Hanson in front of prospective students — and their parents — to tell his story. Or maybe he helps Northern develop a program to teach its students about money, how to make it and more importantly, how to handle it.
If Northern State starts producing debt-free, or graduates with little debt who know how to handle money, it would make Aberdeen's university one of the most attractive choices in the ultra-competitive world of college recruiting.
Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, Dec. 25
Another Shutdown For Christmas
There's little joy — or encouragement — in the air this holiday season as we confront yet another partial shutdown of the federal government.
This moment may seem like another monument to our lawmakers' inability to work together for the greater good.
But this shutdown — the third one of 2018 (although one of them lasted only a couple hours) — is a little different.
This time, a continuing resolution embraced by both parties was in place to keep government affairs running into February, and President Trump appeared ready to go with the measure.
But, one day before the deadline, the president, after taking heat from some conservative pundits, did an about-face, vowing to veto the resolution unless there was funding for his long-promised wall on the southern border.
This 11th-hour reversal resulted in a stalemate. The votes simply weren't there to push the measure through, and so the government went into partial shutdown mode late Friday night, impacting approximately 800,000 employees, about 380,000 of whom are on unpaid furlough.
This transpired in the wake of an incredible Dec. 11 meeting between the president, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). After some verbal sparring over various issues, including the border wall, the president, perhaps in exasperation, declared that he would take ownership of a government shutdown.
"You want to know something? I'll take it," he said on live television. "Yes, if we don't get what we want one way or the other, whether it's through you, through military, through anything you want to call — I will shut down the government. I am proud to shut down the government. I will take the mantle."
Now, Trump and many Republicans are blaming Democrats for the shutdown. Not surprising, video of Trump's own words are being played and re-posted in response.
The president probably sees this as a political opportunity to play to his base, showing that he's willing to fight for a wall on the border — a wall that a majority of Americans oppose.
However, outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who's no fan of this president, on Sunday called the shutdown "a purposely contrived fight." He also called the reasoning for the shutdown "juvenile."
Nevertheless, one thing this episode may do in some minds is further cement the tie between the proposed wall and the vital issue of border security in general.
But a wall is not the only means, or even the best means, of fortifying border security.
Trump recently pointed out via Twitter that President Ronald Reagan "tried for eight years" to build a wall or fence, and failed to do so; Trump vows he won't fail. But in 1980, President Reagan said this: "Rather than talking about putting up a fence, why don't we work out some recognition of our mutual problems, make it possible for them to come here legally with a work permit. And then while they're working and earning here, they pay taxes here. And when they want to go back, they can go back."
That was then; today, we live in an age when brinkmanship has become standard operating procedure in our government negotiating. As stated above, this is the third shutdown this year, which seems to make such failures feel numbly normal. And that may make some politicians unafraid to go to that precipice, consequences notwithstanding.
But surely, this is NOT inconsequential — not for the 800,000 workers impacted by this, and not for our country.
Border security is important and imperative, but the wall is not the beginning or the end of that conversation. The fact that it has been made so, with so many people paying the price in what is becoming a redundant exercise, is disheartening.
