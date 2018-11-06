Idahoans to decide on Medicaid expansion

FILE--In this July 6, 2018, file photo, Dr. Kathleen Romito, M.D. hands a box full of signatures from Ada County to Kelly Goughnour, both of Boise, Idaho, at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. In a bucket-brigade-style delivery of more than 70,000 voter petitions from 44 counties, Idahoans For Healthcare volunteers delivered signatures to the Idaho Secretary of State calling for placement of a Medicaid expansion initiative the ballot. Voters will decide Proposition 2’s fate Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Idaho Statesman via AP, file Darin Oswald