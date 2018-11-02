Feds say heroin, fentanyl remain biggest drug threat to US

FILE - In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A DEA report obtained by The Associated Press shows heroin, fentanyl and other opioids continue to be the highest drug threat in the nation. The National Drug Threat Assessment will be released publicly later Friday. Azar said earlier this month that overdose deaths have now begun to level off. But he cautioned it is too soon to declare victory. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo