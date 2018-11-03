Nurse who served in World War II hits 100

SallyLou Bonzer poses for a four-generation photo with her daughter, Lex Schmidt, left, granddaughter McKenzie Ma’aseia, a great-granddaughter Luisa Ma’aseia on the occasion of SallyLou’s 100th birthday which was celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 by family and friends in Eugene, Ore. Bonzer, World War II veteran, landed on the beaches of Normandy, France three days after D-Day. The Register-Guard via AP Andy Nelson