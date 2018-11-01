Lauren Boyle becomes Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle (11) kisses his wife, Lauren Bedford, after he participated in the ceremonial puck drop during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Newark, N.J. Not much longer than a year ago, Lauren Boyle was searching the internet for types of leukemia after husband Brian’s blood test showed irregularities. Now, she’s hoping to tell the hockey world her story. On Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Lauren Boyle will be unveiled as the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador after her family’s turbulent 14-month ordeal. The New Jersey Devils forward who doubles as her husband and father of their two children recently announced his cancer is in remission, and she’s thankful for that and a “miracle” diagnosis that their now 3-year-old son is not battling the disease. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo