Washington doctor uses experience to fuel US House campaign

FILE - In this March 30, 2018, file photo, Dr. Kim Schrier, a candidate in Washington state’s 8th District race, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash. Schrier is framing her congressional candidacy around health care issues with personal anecdotes as a patient, parent and pediatrician. She hopes the popularity of aspects of former President Barack Obama’s health care law drives her to victory. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo