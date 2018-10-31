Stable premiums, more options as health law sign-ups begin

Contractor Mike Hewitt poses for a photo at a job site in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Hewitt, a self-employed home remodeling contractor covered by Obamacare who is planning to renew, fell off a roof a few years ago and he says he was lucky that he was covered by the ACA because it allowed him to get treatment for a shattered heel and torn arm muscles. Sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act’s subsidized health insurance starts Thursday, and for a change the outlook for the program is stable. Eric Gay AP Photo