Recent Missouri Editorials

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Oct. 28
Time for Missouri to make it easier for voters to register on Election Day
Thanks to Missouri's antiquated election law, voters must register prior to the fourth Wednesday before an election, meaning it's already way too late for voters to register for the Nov. 6 election. Increasing voter turnout should be a goal of any government interested in advancing democracy. The greater the rate of participation, the louder the people's voice resonates.
When people are deterred from voting because it is too difficult or inconvenient, they are unnecessarily excluded from the decision-making process. That's how you slowly destroy a democracy. The best way to revive and invigorate participation is to introduce same-day voter registration, a practice already allowed in 15 states plus the District of Columbia.
Before the 19th century, polling officials used to be able to recognize eligible voters by sight. Growing populations rendered this system unworkable, and voter registration was devised as a tool to determine, before the election began, who was eligible. Assessors went door-to-door, adding all property-owning white males to the voting rolls.
Without voter registration, polling officials had no way to determine who was a property owner within their jurisdiction without visiting every home for verification. Missouri's law seems to be little more than a holdover from that bygone age.
Assessors obviously no longer go door-to-door to register voters. Instead, voters come to election officials to present proof of eligibility. The expansion of voting rights to non-property owners has eliminated the need for a home visit, which was the main reason for pre-election registration. In the modern era, all of the same items that voters use to prove their eligibility a month before the election could be used on Election Day itself.
Multiple research studies have shown that allowing voters to register on Election Day boosts turnout by an average of more than 10 percent. Moreover, many studies have found the effect to be most pronounced for middle- and low-income voters. Election Day registration enhances the concept of equal representation and takes a lot of the hassle and uncertainty out of democratic participation.
Some opponents of Election Day registration cite concerns about voter fraud, but research data suggest otherwise. Others have grumbled at the prospective cost, which has turned out to be minimal — and more than acceptable when balancing it with the benefits of greater citizen participation.
The trend, however, seems to be heading in the opposite direction as politicians press new voter ID laws, while the practice of gerrymandering reduces the possibility of unseating incumbents. Those issues should get voters energized. Same-day voter registration certainly could affect election outcomes in ways that would make Republicans especially uncomfortable, given their support for voter ID laws.
It's too late to make this happen for Nov. 6, but Missouri needs to update its election system. Americans should be proud of their democracy and do what's reasonably possible to encourage greater participation.
The Kansas City Star, Oct. 27
Here's how to vote on Missouri's 3 medical marijuana ballot questions
In the Nov. 6 election, Missouri could become the 32nd state in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. But first, voters must unravel a confusing tangle of three different medical marijuana questions on the ballot.
The triad of proposals likely will leave voters wondering: Should I vote to approve each of the three? Reject them all? Or come up with a combination of yes and no?
Here's the short answer: Voters should approve Amendment 2 and reject Amendment 3 and Proposition C.
Here are more details:
Each measure has an upside as well as some flaws. But Amendment 2 stands apart with clear guidelines for appropriate use. It would allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana as a treatment option for patients with serious and debilitating illnesses. Revenue from the 4 percent sales tax on medical marijuana would go to the Missouri Veterans Commission. That's good public policy.
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services would regulate licensing, cultivation, testing and the sale of medical marijuana under Amendment 2.
Amendment 3 would tax marijuana sales at a whopping 15 percent to fund a cancer research institute operated by Brad Bradshaw. The Springfield lawyer and physician would become the state's de facto marijuana czar if Amendment 3 passes —an arrangement that raise numerous questions.
One person shouldn't have this much decision-making authority, and Bradshaw's proposal appears to be a power grab of sorts. He is the leading financier behind the amendment.
Unlike the proposed amendments, Proposition C would only change state law — not the Missouri Constitution. Medical marijuana would be taxed at 2 percent under the plan. The funds would be used for drug treatment, education and public safety. But there would not be enough revenue to have a significant impact in those areas.
And complicating matters, state lawmakers could overturn voter approval of Proposition C and kill the measure on arrival.
If all three proposals pass, the two constitutional amendments would supersede Proposition C. If both constitutional amendments pass, the one with the most yes votes becomes law.
Proponents say medical marijuana puts health care decisions back into the hands of doctors and their patients. The more treatments available, the better for those who are suffering, they say. We agree.
Supporters for the drug's medical use also argue that it can reduce stress level for chronic illness. Additionally, they point out that it is significantly less destructive than either alcohol or tobacco.
Some medical professionals argue that not enough is known about the health risks of medical marijuana. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration should reduce its classification as a controlled substance to conduct scientific research to learn more, they say.
Opponents also fear that legalizing medical marijuana is the gateway to full legalization. Those are valid concerns. But 31 other states have approved medical marijuana; only nine of them allow the use of recreational marijuana. Missouri is a long way from going that route.
Legalizing medical marijuana at the state level does nothing to change its federal status. The possession, sale or cultivation of the drug would still be classified as a federal offense. And using or possessing marijuana for non-medical purposes is illegal.
Research has shown that marijuana can help alleviate an assortment of medical conditions and can allow individuals to live a more comfortable and pain-free life. Voters shouldn't be against that.
Medical marijuana will continue to become legal across this country. Missouri voters should follow the lead of citizens in other states and legalize medical marijuana by approving Amendment 2 and rejecting Amendment 3 and Proposition C.
The St. Joseph News-Press, Oct. 29
Of the seven issues on the Missouri statewide ballot in November, just one offers the chance to dramatically boost the economy.
This alone is reason to think seriously about Proposition D, which would raise the motor fuel tax by 2.5 cents a year over four years to invest in highway and bridge improvements.
In the first decade, this would mean more than $2 billion in new state transportation funding. Also, thanks to a revised formula that rewards states for their investments, this would draw in hundreds of millions of dollars in additional federal funding.
Together, this money would pay for 46,000 miles of highway pavement and fixing or replacing 1,700 bridges.
This spending would boost construction work and spin off jobs throughout the economy, while at the same time shoring up our historic advantage in business recruitment of having a quality crossroads-of-the-nation transportation network.
This work is badly needed; our roads are becoming less safe and supportive of commerce. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry reports just 37 percent of business leaders are satisfied with spending on roads and bridges. We have the seventh-largest system but rank 46th in the nation in revenue per mile of highway.
The bulk of transportation funding comes from the gas tax, but the last increase was in 1996. Inflation over the past 22 years has reduced the buying power of the current tax from 17 cents to just 7 cents. New funding is "critically needed to address the significant impact of inflation," says the Missouri Highway 13 Corridor Coalition.
The Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Cattlemen's Association, Missouri Soybean Association and Missouri Corn Growers Association issued a joint statement: "Our state road network is the lifeblood of the economy — both rural and urban . It is past time that Missourians reinvest in our infrastructure, and we can finally do that with Proposition D."
Gov. Mike Parson says: "I think after 20 years we really have to face the reality. We have some problems out there and we need to get them fixed."
Much of the highway and bridge infrastructure dates to the 1950s and 1960s — and in some rural areas, to the 1930s. A Missouri Department of Transportation study found we have more than $800 million in unfunded transportation priorities, 900 bridges in poor condition and 1,300 more bridges that are weight-restricted.
Voters need to understand the ballot language. Prop D would raise an estimated $412 million annually when fully implemented. About 30 percent would come from non-Missouri residents.
At least $288 million would go to create a secure funding stream for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which would free up $288 million annually in new money for roads and bridges statewide. Additionally, the tax increase would generate $123 million annually in new funds controlled by cities and counties — a 66 percent increase over currently.
This investment is expected to cost the average driver $1.28 more a month in the first year, and $5.10 a month after the full 10-cent increase is in place in 2022. By then, the state's 17-cent fuel tax — currently the fourth-lowest in the nation — will stand at 27 cents, or about the national average.
Across the political spectrum, this proposal has gained traction because of the obvious need, the reasonableness of the approach and the safeguards that ensure the money would be spent as intended. We strongly encourage a "yes" vote on Prop D.
