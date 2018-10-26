In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks following a ceremony signing the “America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018” into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Tax cuts, drug prices, border troops. Trump is tossing out a flurry of policy proposals and plans in the closing days before the midterm elections. The president marks it down as progress on key promises; critics say he’s exaggerating.
Trump pitches policy in final midterm message

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

October 26, 2018 11:34 PM

WASHINGTON

He talked tax cuts last weekend, opioid addiction on Wednesday, drug prices on Thursday and immigration every day of the week. In the lead-up to the midterm elections, President Donald Trump has gone full policy wonk.

Trump is promoting a grab bag of new proposals as evidence of campaign promises kept while Democrats question the timing of the policy flurry so close to the elections.

The president has also promised a tax cut geared at the middle class and pledged more troops at the U.S. Mexico border. Facing an election that could profoundly change Trump's presidency, the flurry of policy activity underscored the aggressive effort the White House is making as Republicans try to stave off Democratic gains.

