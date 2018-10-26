Trump pitches policy in final midterm message

He talked tax cuts last weekend, opioid addiction on Wednesday, drug prices on Thursday and immigration every day of the week. In the lead-up to the midterm elections, President Donald Trump has gone full policy wonk.
Trump is promoting a grab bag of new proposals as evidence of campaign promises kept while Democrats question the timing of the policy flurry so close to the elections.
The president has also promised a tax cut geared at the middle class and pledged more troops at the U.S. Mexico border. Facing an election that could profoundly change Trump's presidency, the flurry of policy activity underscored the aggressive effort the White House is making as Republicans try to stave off Democratic gains.
Comments