Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Rights, is interviewed at the office of Health and Human Services in Washington. LGBT leaders across the U.S. reacted with fury on Oct. 22, to a report that the Trump administration is considering adoption of a new definition of gender that would effectively deny federal recognition and civil rights protections to transgender Americans. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo