AP FACT CHECK: Golden, Poliquin claims on Obamacare votes

FILE - In this May 5, 2018 file photo, Rep. Bruce Poliquin speaks during the Republican Convention, in Augusta, Maine. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin hopes to successfully defend his seat in a longtime independent-minded district that sent a historic electoral vote to President Donald Trump in 2016. He faces challenges from Democratic state representative and former Marine Jared Golden as well as lawyer Tiffany Bond and educator Will Hoar, both of whom are independents, in a race that could become the most expensive congressional race in Maine history. Robert F. Bukaty, files AP Photo