Davidson has long history of fighting for Native issues

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Alaska’s new Lt. Gov. Valerie Davidson, right, looks on as Gov. Bill Walker addresses a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Davidson, the state’s new lieutenant governor and the first Alaska Native woman to hold higher office in Alaska, has fought for Alaska Native social issues for decades. Now 51, the Yup’ik from Southwest Alaska was an 18-year-old college student when she made national headlines in 1985. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo