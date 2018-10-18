Edwards, Pappas offer visions for Social Security, Medicare

Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican congressional hopeful Eddie Edwards have offered their contrasting views on the role of government as they laid out their vision for Medicare, Social Security and other senior benefits.
It was the second of several debates ahead of the Nov. 6 election. They are competing to replace Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter in the 1st congressional district, which has repeatedly swung back and forth between the two parties over the last decade.
In an AARP sponsored event Thursday in Manchester, Edwards repeatedly stressed that he felt many of the solutions out there for health care, paid family leave and other programs should be left up to the free market, not government. Pappas, in contrast, repeatedly vowed that he would do everything to protect government programs like Medicare.
