New Hampshire announces hub-and-spoke drug treatment plan

New Hampshire has announced plans for a hub-and-spoke system to treat opioid addiction.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and state officials unveiled the plan on Tuesday in Concord. The hub-and-spoke system modeled after Vermont's system combines local treatment centers, or hubs, with help from doctors, or spokes, to support patients experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
Under the plan, hubs will be located in Berlin, Concord, Dover, Hanover, Keene, Laconia, Littleton, Manchester and Nashua. The health care providers will receive about $9 million annually.
Officials say the hubs will be supported by a 24/7 hotline that directs residents to treatment.
Sununu says the system is "about building a strategic partnership that is a coordinated effort."
Vermont officials say the system has resulted in a drop in opioid use and overdoses in the state.
