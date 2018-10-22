AP analysis: ‘Obamacare’ shapes opioid grant spending

FOR RELEASE MONDAY, OCT. 22, 2018, AT 3:01 A.M. EDT. AND THEREAFTER - In this Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 photo Michael Robinson, of North Reading, Mass., in recovery from heroin addiction, stands for a photo near the Charles River, in Cambridge, Mass. Robinson recently became a union carpenter and has been working on building projects across the Boston area since. In Massachusetts, with Medicaid expansion already paying for opioid addiction treatment, emergency money from Congress goes largely toward recovery services. Steven Senne AP Photo