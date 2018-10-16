Keith Ellison’s ex-wife: Nothing in divorce file on abuse

Kim Ellison, center, surrounded by her sons and a family friend, addresses the efforts to unseal the divorce records with her ex-husband Keith Ellison in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Keith Ellison, a candidate for Minnesota attorney general, and Kim Ellison divorced in 2012 and are trying to keep their divorce records sealed. The divorce file has drawn interest since Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him in August 2018 of domestic abuse. Kim Ellison says her former husband never abused her in 25 years of marriage. Kyle Potter AP Photo