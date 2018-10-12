Venezuelan doctors on US Navy mission to help compatriots

FILE - In this March 19, 2010 file photo, the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort returns to port, in Baltimore, after providing disaster relief operations following the earthquake in Haiti. The Comfort will be on Colombia’s Caribbean coast starting on Oct. 11, 2018, to assist in treating thousands of Venezuelan refugees that have crossed the border, fleeing Venezuela’s political, social and economic crisis and help relieve the pressure on Colombia’s medical systems Rob Carr, File AP Photo