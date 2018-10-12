Audit: Michigan mental health agency CEO misspent $19M

An audit has found that the former CEO of a Michigan community mental health agency misspent more than $19 million on lavish benefits, parties and side projects.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services examined records from seven years Erv Brinker spent at Summit Pointe Community Mental Health in Battle Creek.
WWMT-TV reports that the audit found that Brinker purchased psychic readings, a bobcat costume and amended employee benefit packages without board approval.
Brinker was fired from the agency in 2015. He pleaded guilty to embezzlement and Medicaid fraud in 2016 and was sentenced to more than 2.5 years in prison. He was released last month.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that state officials have ordered Summit Pointe repay almost $18 million. The mental health provider plans to appeal some of the findings.
