Hospice ex-owner pleads guilty, admits $13M in phony bills

Another former Mississippi hospice owner is pleading guilty to making fraudulent hospice claims to federal insurers.
Charline Brandon of Cleveland pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Greenville to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Brandon admits submitting more than $11 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and more than $2 million to Medicaid.
It's the latest conviction of hospice fraud in Mississippi, related to physicians and owners inappropriately steering people who aren't terminally ill into hospice care.
Brandon faces up to 10 years in a prison and $250,000 in fines. The government also wants Brandon to forfeit illegal gains and make restitution. U.S. District Judge Debra Brown set sentencing for Jan. 29.
Dr. Scott Nelson, Wendell Brandon and Annette Lofton remain under indictment in the case.
