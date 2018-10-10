Planned Parenthood launches plan to protect abortion access

FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, protesters hold signs supporting Planned Parenthood in Seattle, as they demonstrate against President Donald Trump and his choice of federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his second nominee to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, Oct. 10 Planned Parenthood unveiled a plan to protect access to abortion as widely as possible even if the Supreme Court moves to curtail women’s right to undergo the procedure. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo