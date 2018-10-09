Ohio districts put issue of school safety on voters’ ballots

This April 2018 photo shows Stark County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chad Smith giving a high five to Ainsley Marcum at Middlebranch Elementary School in Canton, Ohio. As schools around the country grapple with how to fund security improvements and mental health services, some Ohio districts are hoping to raise millions of dollars by banding together to put the issue before voters this November, while others are making a ballot push independently. (The Canton Repository via AP) AP