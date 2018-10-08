Activists want alcohol reforms in Nebraska near reservation

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, a customer enters State Line Liquor, one of four beer stores in the town of Whiteclay, Neb.Activists are calling for more reforms in Whiteclay, even after a state Supreme Court decision closed the community’s beer stores that sold millions of cans of beer each year despite an alcohol ban on a nearby Native American reservation. The Journal-Star via AP, File Francis Gardler