Wounded Syrian soldiers learn to live with war disabilities

In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, photo, a Syrian soldier who lost his leg while fighting in Syria’s war, walks on prosthetic leg during a physical therapy session at the Ahmad Hamish Martyr hospital, in Damascus, Syria. Many Syrian government soldiers, after years of intense fighting, now face a new reality of learning to live without one or more of their limbs, or with other serious disability. The hospital manufactures 60 prosthetic limbs a day, reflecting the high demand in a nation wracked by a bloody civil war. Hassan Ammar AP Photo