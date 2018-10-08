Court: Doctor in Spain abducted newborn 49 years ago

Ines Madrigal arrives at a court in Madrid, Spain, Monday Oct. 8, 2018. A Spanish court has found a 85-year-old doctor guilty of stealing a newborn child among many others abducted during Spain’s 20th-century dictatorship but has cleared him because of the statute of limitations. The court acquitted gynecologist Eduardo Vela from any punishment because the plaintiff, Ines Madrigal, sued in 2012 more than a decade after the gravest crime had prescribed. Manu Fernandez AP Photo