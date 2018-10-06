As Libby asbestos cleanup gets done, the dying continues

The early-morning fog shrouds the cemetery in Libby, Montana, on a mid-September day. At least 400 deaths have been documented to be related to asbestos exposure in the town, but health officials suspect the number to be much higher. For years, the hospital was run by W.R. Grace, the same company that owned the mine, and “asbestos” never appeared on a death certificate in Libby. The Missoulian via AP Kurt Wilson