Psychology professors present panel on opioids in Appalachia

Marshall University psychology professors will present a panel discussion on the opioid problem in Appalachia.
The event is open to the public and is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Fat Patty's in Huntington.
The College of Liberal Arts sponsors the panel discussion series to share faculty expertise on topics of interest to the community.
Professor Marianna Linz said the program will be an opportunity to learn about efforts the psychology department has made and will provide a place to share ideas.
