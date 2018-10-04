Lawsuit: opioid company spread pain pills around Colorado

FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, pharmacist Steve Protzel poses for photos holding a bottle of OxyContin at Daniel’s Pharmacy in San Francisco. The state of Colorado is suing Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, for manipulating Colorado doctors into prescribing the powerful pain medication and failing to inform state or federal authorities about suspicious orders or prescribing patterns. Purdue denies the allegations. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo