Missouri down to 1 abortion clinic amid legal battle

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, protesters hold anti-abortion signs outside the Planned Parenthood Columbia Health Center on in Columbia, Mo. Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokeswoman Emily Miller says abortions scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at the Columbia clinic are canceled. Federal appeals judges ruled last month that Missouri can enforce a requirement that doctors performing abortions must have admitting privileges at hospitals. The Columbia clinic hasn’t met that requirement. Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, File Timothy Tai