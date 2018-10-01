Court to explore competency claim of ailing Alabama inmate

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Vernon Madison. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the case of Madison who lawyers say suffers from dementia and can no longer remember killing a police officer in 1985. Justices will hear arguments Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, on whether it would be unconstitutional to execute 68-year-old Madison who was convicted of killing Mobile police officer Julius Schulte in 1985. The U.S. Supreme Court has said death row prisoners have “rational understanding” that they are about to be executed and why. (Alabama Department of Corrections, via AP, File) AP