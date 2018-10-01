Concussions drop in Ivy League football with kickoff change

FILE - This Oct. 25, 2014 file photo shows two footballs before a college football game between Harvard and Princeton universities in Princeton, N.J. A new study published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, shows the number of concussions plunged in Ivy League football after the kickoff and touchback lines were moved. The rule change was intended to limit kickoff returns, which some experts consider the game’s most dangerous play. Gregory Payan, File AP Photo