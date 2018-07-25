Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:
July 21
The Greenwood Commonwealth on the possible political impact of population shifts in the United States:
It was just a few years ago when political experts proclaimed that America was shifting, perhaps permanently, to a Democratic Party majority.
A story The Washington Post noted a prediction that by 2040, 70 percent of Americans will live in just 15 of the 50 states. That means the other 35 states, whose populations will be older, whiter and more rural, will get to elect 70 of the 100 members of the Senate.
That all sounds pretty realistic. There is no doubt that the exodus from less-populated states such as Mississippi continues, and large cities appear to be the destination of choice for many expatriates.
One analysis of U.S. Census Bureau projections says 49 percent of Americans will live in eight states by 2040: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.
This analysis identifies another eight states — Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and Washington — that will be home to 20 percent of the 2040 population. It uses 16 states instead of 15 to get to the 70 percent mark, but either way, the fear is that the large states will be politically swamped by the small ones.
You can see how it would affect the Senate, where each state gets two seats. But the House delegations are based on each state's population, so if predictions hold up, in 2040 the big states will control 70 percent of that chamber.
The overriding concern is that the majority of states with smaller populations will tip presidential elections in favor of Republicans. That is certainly possible. The Founding Fathers, having been subjects of an unelected monarch, designed the Electoral College to protect the rights of the minority.
But this doomsday prediction completely ignores three things: Voters in big states don't agree on everything. Both political parties will adapt to changing times. And most importantly, both parties will regularly do stupid things that cost them votes and elections.
Two recent examples of successful adaptations are Trump's unexpected victory in 2016 and Bill Clinton's upset win in 1992.
Few people, including a lot of Trump supporters, expected him to win the Midwestern states that knocked off Hillary Clinton. But he had connected with millions of voters. In 1992, Clinton's husband won the presidency in the same fashion — by forging a bond with voters.
In fact, the last four presidents — two Republicans and two Democrats — won in large part because they were the better campaigners. It is silly to believe that one party in the future will have a monopoly on this kind of talent.
That is the real message of the anticipated 70-30 America: The parties have to find candidates who can win on both sides of that division. That is a very achievable task.
July 24
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on adult education:
Mississippi's struggles are well documented.
The Magnolia State has a long history of ranking last in the nation in a number of important indicators - income, health, education, etc. And too often, there is a sizable gap between the state and those ranked ahead of it.
Numerous efforts have tried to improve those statistics. But while progress has been made, one of the biggest stumbling blocks to sustained success is a deep cycle of generational poverty. Poverty limits educational opportunities. A lack of education limits the ability to escape poverty. And families find themselves trapped from one generation to the next.
One in five Mississippi residents lives below the poverty line, where a family of four survives on less than $25,000 per year. According to the U.S. Census, in 2014, more than 400,000 adults in Mississippi, or about 18 percent, did not have a high school diploma.
And while the Mississippi Department of Employment Security reports there are about 40,000 open jobs in the state, many of them require specialized training and education that make them inaccessible to those who need them most.
Mississippi is undereducated and underemployed. For it to break its deep cycle of poverty, it must improve its adult education offerings.
That means providing abundant opportunities for adults who did not reach their potential when they were younger to learn new skills and get better jobs. It also means coming up with creative solutions to remove barriers that keep poor adults from accessing those programs. Those include access to childcare, the cost of tuition and transportation to bring rural residents to campuses, among others.
That's what makes efforts like 2nd Chance MS so valuable. The nonprofit raises awareness and funds for adult education, as reported by the Daily Journal's Dillon Mullan.
The charity was founded by prominent former lawyer Dickie Scruggs and his son Zach based on their experiences teaching adult education classes while they were in federal prison for conspiring to bribe a Mississippi judge in 2007.
It leans on two of Mississippi's strengths - its community college system and its history of strong charitable giving - to help adults seeking to better their education and expand their employment opportunities.
G.E.D. classes are tuition-free, but it's $120 to take the test. Workforce training classes cost between $250 and $500. 2nd Chance MS pays those fees and provides $20 for food or gas each week. For roughly $1,000, the charity pays for an adult to obtain a G.E.D., an employable workforce certification and a $250 incentive upon completion.
And that means new jobs, higher incomes and a way out of the generational cycle.
The Scruggses are using their own second chance to open new opportunities for Mississippians locked in poverty.
July 18
The Commercial Dispatch on donating blood:
It happens every summer.
Each year, Mississippi Blood Services holds five to 10 blood drives a day in the state and each summer, the number of those who donate blood falls, sometimes by as much as 30 percent, which obviously endangers the amount of blood available for patients, especially in emergency situations.
No one really understands why this happens, but MBS officials seem to think it's simply a matter of awareness. For some reason, potential donors simply don't give much thought to the matter.
Not to scold, of course, but it's hard to imagine why, especially in a state where giving is a part of our ethos. Mississippians are big givers. We give our time, our money, our support.
But when it comes to blood donations, not so much, even though there are few things that are more important to give that cost almost nothing to the giver. Medical breakthroughs may have found substitutes for all manner of needs, but there is no substitute for blood.
Experts say it takes as little as 24 hours to replenish the volume of blood lost after making a donation, although it takes up to about eight weeks to replenish all of the elements lost through a donation.
The only cost, really, is a half-hour or so of a person's time.
Most healthy adults can donate blood and while many do, scores of others do not. Factoring out those with trypanophobia (fear of needles), the primary reason that so many do not endure the minor pain associated with blood donations is, mostly likely, a lack of awareness.
Mississippi Blood Services does not have a facility in the Golden Triangle. Even so, MBS, often in conjunctions with area hospitals, universities and even businesses sponsor blood drives on a regular basis.
We strongly believe that most people recognize the importance of being a blood donation.
Let's make it a point not to forget something so important.
