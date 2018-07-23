In this Jan. 23, 2018 photo, John Scully, center, director, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs speaks as Chelsea Church, executive director, Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy, stands next to him during a news conference in Oklahoma City. The State Board of Pharmacy has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, to discuss possible disciplinary action against Chelsea Church, after authorities confirmed she’s under investigation. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP)
News

Oklahoma pharmacy board to consider director’s future

The Associated Press

July 23, 2018 07:39 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

The State Board of Pharmacy has scheduled a special meeting to discuss possible disciplinary action against its executive director after authorities confirmed she's under investigation.

The six-member board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the employment of Executive Director Chelsea Church and the possible appointment of an interim executive director.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed last week that he asked state investigators to look into a series of text exchanges between Church and former state Health Department attorney Julia Ezell. The text exchanges appear to show Church offering Ezell a job at the agency in exchange for rules requiring a pharmacist at medical marijuana dispensaries. Ezell was later charged with sending threatening messages and lying to authorities.

Church has not been charged and didn't return messages seeking comment.

