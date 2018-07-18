Editorials from around Oregon

Selected editorials from Oregon newspapers:
Albany Democrat-Herald, July 18, on election reform:
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he misspoke the previous day about whether he believed the assessment of his intelligence agencies, that Russia meddled with the 2016 elections.
During a press conference on Monday with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, Trump appeared to give credence to Putin's denial that Russia was involved in the election: Trump said that Putin's denial during a meeting between the two leaders had been "extremely strong and powerful."
"My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it's Russia," Trump said during the press conference, in a reference to Coats, the director of national intelligence. "I have President Putin; he just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be."
On Tuesday, Trump said he should have said "wouldn't" instead of "would," so the sentence he wanted to say was this: "I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be" Russia. Trump said he was trying to make "sort of a double negative," and used the wrong word.
Kids, this is why you should avoid using those double negatives. See: Grammar matters.
By the time you read this editorial, it's likely that Trump will have said something else in an attempt to clarify his statements during Monday's press conference, which was not (how to phrase this gently?) the president's finest hour.
So let's focus instead on something else Trump said Tuesday: He pledged his administration would aggressively try to prevent Russian efforts to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections in November.
If Trump is serious about trying to find ways to make U.S. elections more secure, here's one terrific way to start: He could take a hard look at Oregon's vote-by-mail system. Oregon's system tosses a number of hurdles into the paths of would-be election hackers: The paper ballots we use are mailed to election offices or inserted into secured drop-off boxes. Results are counted on computers that are not connected to the internet. By its very nature, the system leaves a paper trail that can be audited. It adds up to a system that, while not foolproof, offers unique challenges to potential hackers.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon has for years been pushing legislation to pave the way for other states to follow Oregon's lead on paper ballots. Yet the measure hasn't gotten much traction. That's a surprise: You would think state election officials would be interested in at least exploring a system that not only could foil meddlers but also in Oregon typically has led to higher voter turnouts than in other states. Trump's administration could encourage other states to explore vote-by-mail systems.
At the same time, the administration could encourage states to overhaul their election systems, which can be inviting targets for hackers: Some estimates say that across the nation, 10,000 or so local jurisdictions rely on obsolete or imperfectly secured technology.
Now, we're not recommending that the federal government takes on a role overseeing elections; these functions are best left to state and local governments. (And the fact that U.S. elections are decentralized offers another challenge to cyberattackers.) But surely the federal government can encourage states to improve their election systems and to help pay for improvements.
Finally, Trump should resist the temptation to renew accusations he's levied in the past about how widespread voter fraud cost him the popular vote in the 2016 election. There's a reason why the presidential commission he convened on this issue crashed and burned: There's just no evidence of the kind of widespread voter fraud that would have been required to steal the popular-vote victory away from Trump. Besides, as the president sometimes seems to forget, he won the election where it matters, in the Electoral College.
But revisiting this phony voter-fraud issue now would run the very real risk that we won't focus on an issue that's very real: The prospect that the meddling of 2016 was just a warmup for 2018.
The Bend Bulletin, July 17, on fixing pot inspections and pot law:
Oregon's system for tracking medical marijuana is a mess of the state's own making. It will take the Legislature to straighten things out. Doing so should get high priority in the 2019 legislative session.
The Oregon Health Authority, which oversees medical marijuana, has been unable to inspect growers enough to deter those growing weed illegally. In fact, according to an article that appeared in Friday's Bulletin, of some 20,000 registered medical marijuana grow sites in the state in 2017, only 58 were inspected. Given those numbers, a would-be illegal grower might well assume the changes of being caught are minuscule.
In a report issued in May, OHA makes no attempt to gloss over its problems keeping up with medical marijuana growers. It does not have enough money to hire enough inspectors to give registration requirements teeth, and its current data systems are not up to the task of keeping up with legislatively ordered licensing requirements.
It's even difficult for law enforcement to know what is a legal grow and what is not. Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson and District Attorney John Hummel have both complained that the state won't provide a list of legal medical grow sites in the county. That means county law enforcement needs to make an individual request for each case.
The Oregon Health Authority says confidentiality provisions in the law prevent them from releasing a list. Medical growers — unless they have medical marijuana licenses of their own — are growing pot for specific individuals. Each of the individuals has had to disclose personal information about themselves and the medical conditions that make them eligible to use medical marijuana. Oregon law prohibits the release of any of that information unless it's been subpoenaed by a law enforcement agency, and without it, law enforcement has no way of knowing what's legal and what is not.
Each of those problems can be fixed. It's the Legislature that doles out money to the OHA, and if it hopes to have the state's medical marijuana laws enforced in any serious way, the agency must be given the money to do so. And lawmakers can no doubt find a way to rewrite existing marijuana law so that law enforcement agencies can obtain lists of growers without unnecessary hassle. Fix the inspections and fix the law.
The Eugene Register-Guard, July 16, on tolling plan needing to account for visitors:
Oregonians are nearly as allergic to tolls as they are to sales taxes. The state has had no toll roads since pioneer days and has only two toll bridges, both on the Columbia River. But tolling will soon become a bigger part of Oregonians' lives, because the 2017 Legislature could devise no other way to pay for an estimated $1.1 billion in freeway improvements needed in the Portland area. As the state seeks to craft an efficient tolling system there, it should bear in mind the needs of those outside the Portland area.
A tolling system for those who drive Portland's freeways daily or weekly can employ an electronic pass system that bills freeway users based on frequency, time of day or both. But the tolling system must also be convenient for people in other parts of Oregon who visit the Portland area only occasionally. There will have to be an easy way to buy a day pass — or perhaps the fee could we waived for the first few uses of the toll roads within a fixed period.
One day, tolling could be incorporated into a transponder-based pay-per-mile system that would replace the current state fuel tax. Until then, visitors to the Portland area won't want to find themselves fumbling for exact change while waiting in long lines at toll booths.
East Oregonian, July 16, on shrinking frontier Oregon:
There is a problem with funding public safety in rural Oregon, and nowhere is that more clear than in Wheeler County.
Chris Humphreys, who has been sheriff there since 2013, declared his intention to leave the office — and that change in management caused each of his deputies to find work elsewhere. That will leave the rural Oregon county of about 1,400 people without any full-time law enforcement officers on the job when Humphreys exits.
The Oregon Association of Sheriffs is on the case, hoping to recruit people to the position of sheriff (remember, it is an elected position.) Humphreys himself is going through his law enforcement Rolodex to try to find someone who has the skills for a job that he admits pays little, has few resources, requires being on the job 24/7 and makes for a difficult quality of life.
Others are on the case to make it a more attractive position.
Oregon State Representative Daniel Bonham lives in the The Dalles and because of a strange drawing of the legislative map, he represents Wheeler County. Bonham said he understands that the cities of Mitchell and Fossil have little in common with those in Mosier and Maupin, and that he may have to think outside the box to represent Wheeler County wisely.
He has a few ideas about how frontier Oregon can survive as populations age, industry disappears and schools shrink and close.
Bonham has considered making the highway to the John Day Fossil Beds a toll road, even one that is unmanned with a collection box for visitors to throw in a dollar or two.
He said that hundreds of thousands of visitors trek to the national monument, and often they spend very little in the local economy. And that number of visitors is growing, and public safety officers are responding more often to travelers who run out of gas, get lost, are dehydrated or have some other emergency.
If a percentage of them were to drop a few dollars in the till on their way to fun and adventure, it could be used to support the law enforcement and infrastructure that serves those tourists.
There are other ideas, too, that Bonham has heard from frontier Oregon locals. The Oregon Department of Transportation has rules banning unregulated advertisements along roadsides.
For some of the small blink-and-you-miss-them Oregon towns, allowing a handmade sign along a state highway to let travelers know they can pull off to buy a can of Coke, a container of worms or a fresh meal can make all the difference.
"That's something where rural Oregon needs different rules than the rest of the state," Bonham said.
Humphreys knows that economic development is really what the county sheriff's office needs. There is little industry in the county, where mills closed in the 1970s and population numbers have been decreasing since the 1950s. According to the U.S. Census, from 2000 to 2013 the median age in Wheeler County rose from 48 to 56. By contrast, the median age of Multnomah County is 36.1.
We reported in June about the three-person class of Wheeler County High School. Each of the three will continue to higher education, and each had no plans to return to the Fossil area. If generations are getting smaller, and none are returning, then the small cities still remaining in the county are not long for this world.
That reality may provoke additional rethinking.
What about a tri-county law enforcement operation that covers Wheeler, Gilliam and Sherman counties? Each county is of a similar size and similar population, and are contiguous. It would allow for place-based law enforcement, while also allowing for a better quality of life and perhaps even some time off the clock. The three counties are already looking at departments where they can partner and share resources. It makes plenty of sense.
The real problem here is a lack of economic activity in Oregon's rural places. Add to that an increase in recreation in our wildest places and you have a recipe for disaster. Our once-strong volunteer crews are breaking under the additional requirements of the remunerative-less job — and paid public safety officials are become exhausted, too.
With little infrastructure, few resources and no connection to the worldwide economy, places like Wheeler County will continue to shrivel, become more lawless, become more wild, become poorer. Good luck being a sheriff there.
The Medford Mail Tribune, July 15, on fighting opioids in southern Oregon:
An epidemic of opioid addiction continues to grip the country, and southern Oregon is not immune. The problem of opioid addiction and the resulting deaths from overdose are getting worse here, not better. Local efforts are focused on preventing overdose deaths by those already addicted and taking steps to keep from creating new dependency among patients in local hospitals.
In a joint project with television station KTVL, a three-part series of stories that began in Sunday's Mail Tribune describes the problem through the eyes of those caught up in it, and explores efforts to combat it locally.
The story features four men who overcame addictions and now work with addicts to help them fight back. Monday's installment profiled a local woman who lost her son to a heroin overdose and now campaigns to distribute the life-saving medication naloxone, which can save lives by reversing the effects of overdose. Tuesday's story described efforts by local hospitals to change how they prescribe opioid painkillers in the hope of preventing patients from becoming addicted.
These steps are all important and deserve community support. Meanwhile, efforts are underway on the national level to take action against drug manufacturers who are accused of contributing to the epidemic by resisting government regulation of opioid medications and promoting their use despite evidence of the danger. Lawsuits also have been filed against the pharmaceutical industry by communities ravaged by addiction.
Sunday's story describes the struggles of four local men. Two have been clean for two years, one for six years and one for 18. All say they owe their sobriety to local treatment programs, and continue to work to help others break free.
It's tempting to see addiction as a personal failure on the part of the addicted individual — the result of "making bad choices." That makes it easier to dismiss addiction as the result of weakness of will or character.
But that ignores the reality that opioid addiction affects people from all walks of life. Many become addicted after suffering serious injuries in an automobile accident or contracting a life-threatening disease. They become dependent on the pain-killers prescribed to help them recover, and when they can no longer obtain prescriptions to feed their addiction, they turn to black-market pills or heroin.
Whatever started them on the path, once they are caught up in the throes of addiction, breaking free is not as simple as just making a choice. That's why effective treatment programs are so important, and why saving the life of someone suffering an overdose is the right thing to do. Because every person who dies of an overdose is one who will never have the chance to conquer the addiction that holds them hostage.
