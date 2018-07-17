Oklahoma medical board lawyer charged with making threats

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, Julie Ezell, speaks to the Oklahoma Board of Health in Oklahoma City. Ezell, the top attorney at the Oklahoma State Department of Health has resigned days after her advice on marijuana rules was ignored by the board. Health Department officials confirmed Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that Ezell resigned as the agency’s general counsel on Friday, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Sue Ogrocki AP