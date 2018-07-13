Conservative states balk at voter-approved medical marijuana

In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 photo, Chip Paul, who helped write the medical marijuana state question and push for its passage, answers a question for a reporter before a meeting of the Oklahoma Board of Health in Oklahoma City. When nearly 60 percent of voters in Oklahoma approved medical marijuana last month, pot advocates celebrated a hard-fought victory that was the culmination of a years-long effort to ease restrictions on the use of cannabis. But within just a few weeks, state health officials and the Republican governor signed off on tough new restrictions. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki AP