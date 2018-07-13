US Attorney General Jeff Sessions discusses opioid crisis

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is calling for increasing law enforcement to address the regional opioid epidemic during a visit to Portland, Maine.
Sessions joins the U.S. attorney for Maine, Halsey Frank, on Friday as about 200 protested nearby.
Sessions has announced Thursday that federal officials in eight states will prosecute every case involving the sale of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids regardless of the quantity involved.
Sessions praises Republican President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Sessions says federal court judge Brett Kavanagh calls balls and strikes and doesn't take sides.
Sessions says that the drug crisis is a "top priority" for the administration and that together "we can break this vicious cycle of drug abuse, addiction and overdose" that has devastated families.
