Georgia GOP governor’s debate focuses on secret recording

At a tense Georgia Republican primary gubernatorial debate, a secret recording continued to be the focus of the runoff.
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp clashed Thursday evening in Atlanta.
Kemp repeatedly accused Cagle of being untrustworthy, pointing to a recording released last month in which Cagle can be heard saying he backed what he called "bad public policy" in order to deny a political opponent monetary support.
Cagle punched back, accusing Kemp of taking campaign contributions from people with ties to businesses regulated and licensed by his office. Cagle specifically pointed to a chain of massage parlors and said that past Secretaries of State had given back similar contributions.
The winner of the July 24 runoff will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Comments